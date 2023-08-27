Here's the latest on the Beauregard fires, as of noon on Sunday

The Tiger Island Fire, which has been blazing through Beauregard Parish since last week, is now about 33,000 acres.

Here's the latest, as of noon on Sunday:

The fire is located east of Merryville, south of Hwy 190, SW of DeRidder and North of Singer, officials with LDAF say.

The Southern Area Red Type One Incident Management Team has assumed command of the fire under the jurisdiction of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Additional personnel and equipment are continuing to arrive and will be assigned to areas of the fire with the most threat for growth potential.

Special emphasis of operations today will be on the northwest and northeast portions of the fire, and near the communities Merryville and Junction.

“We’re so grateful to have the support of our neighboring states, our local partners, and the federal government. We have deployed every single piece of equipment and every single qualified person to fight these fires," says Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

Fuel conditions combined with low relative humidity and gusty winds, especially during the afternoon, have the potential to produce extreme fire behavior. Temperatures will reach near 104 degrees with winds 8-13 MPH and relative humidity dropping to 28%.

Officials say there is a potential for thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, bringing gusty and erratic winds which will increase fire behavior and could rekindle fire in areas that have been dormant.

Regarding evacuations, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says that “as of this update every evacuation order, both voluntary and mandatory, remain in place with an extra emphasis on the areas along Seth Cole Rd. down to Graybow Road.”

There are 2 shelters available at the First Methodist Church and First Baptist Church in DeRidder.

Updates on evacuations can be found on the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page here: https://www.facebook.com/beauregardsheriff.