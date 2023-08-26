Heat stress impacting the health of trees

CHRUCH POINT, La. — Constant high temperatures and lack of rainfall has caused trees to become stressed.

Arborist Robert "Bob" Thibodeaux has been operating Bob’s Tree Arboretum since the 1970s.

He says that his 180 acres has recently seen a health decline in trees.

"I have never ever seen so many stressed tress cause we never seen this heat or drought."

Heat stress can cause little or no tree growth, dry leaves, root up-growth, and dying bark.



Thibodeaux an expert in preserving tree health, believes the key to protecting starts at the root.

"The soil becomes very very important and of course whats happening to our soil is we are covering it with concrete pavement and house slabs, so water is not going into the ground."

During rough weather, unhealthy or dead trees can pose a safety risk. Maintaining a healthy food supply for trees can be the solution.

"Mother nature does not tolerate bad ground, if you have bad ground around your trees, danger," expresses Thibodeaux. "Recycling is important, all biodegradables on your property should go back to the land."

Cleaning, composting and keeping the leaves near the base of the tree can extend the tree's life.

"When I see people throwing trash or litter ,that land belongs to the people that come after us. We have no right to throw trash, God put us here to make it better. We can save the trees, not just me."

Residents whose trees are experiencing heat stress can pick up free compost at the Dean Domingues Compost Facility at 400 Dugas Road and is open Monday – Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

One load of compost per resident per week is permitted.