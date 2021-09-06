Gretna man struck and killed in Jefferson Parish hit and run crash

A Gretna man was struck and killed Sunday night while walking along an unlit roadway in Jefferson Parish.

Troopers say they began investigating a crash involving a pedestrian shortly before 8:00 pm on September 5 on LA 428 near Park Place.

The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Kiet Do of Gretna.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Do was walking in the eastbound lanes of LA 428 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, which then fled the scene.

After being struck, Troopers say Do was lying in the roadway when he was hit by several other vehicles.

Troopers say the area of the crash was very dark with no street lights due to Hurricane Ida damage.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.

The crash remains under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel