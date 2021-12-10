Grambling approved for $18M barrier after shootings

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — A Louisiana university that saw two deadly shootings in four days is moving forward with a planned $18 million barrier around its campus.

The University of Louisiana Systems Board of Supervisors approved the money Thursday for Grambling State University, The News-Star reported.

The proposed barrier has been in the works for more than a year and is not a direct result of the shootings, University President Rick Gallot told the board. He said it would help control traffic into what is now an open campus in a small town.

“Days that we have football, for instance, we would have designated entryways for visiting teams and for game officials,” Gallot said.

He said no design has been made.

“We will think through all of our potential possibilities, making sure that we’ve got the appropriate level of access for those who need access to the campus, but otherwise, ensuring that we can control and know who’s entering and leaving campus,” Gallot said.

The barrier is part of a master plan for safety, academics and housing, he said. “There’s all these things that we’ve been planning on but this is one that’s obviously been risen to the top and trying to move on it more quickly than the others.”

One person was killed and seven wounded early Oct. 17, four days after another shooting that killed one person and wounded three. They were among four people killed and 15 wounded in eight shootings on the campus since 2017, the newspaper noted.

The school already has improved its security camera system, Gallot said.

“We’ve added features like license plate readers and other technology, so it’s not just the building of physical barriers but there is also the implementation of enhanced technology to aid in our campus safety,” he said.

