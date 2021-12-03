Governor to give update on COVID-19 in Louisiana, omicron variant

Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Friday to give an update on Louisiana's response to COVID-19.

The press conference will take place on December 3 at 11:00 am.

The Governor is also expected to provide an update on the Omicron variant.

A live stream of the briefing will be available on KATC.com.

To see the latest data on COVID-19 in the state, visit ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus.

