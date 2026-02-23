Governor Landry asks feds to expand DEI investigation to all public colleges in the state

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. Jeff Landry has formally requested that the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights expand its investigation into DEI practices to include every public institution of higher education in the state.

Landry said the move is aimed at ensuring full compliance with federal law across Louisiana's public higher education system.

"Let me be clear: Louisiana is done with woke DEI policies. Discrimination against ANY student will not be tolerated," Landry said. "This issue began under the previous administration, and we are fixing it. That is why, I've formally requested that the investigation be expanded to EVERY public higher education institution in Louisiana. If there are violations of federal law anywhere in our system, we want them corrected."