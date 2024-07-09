Governor issues emergency declaration for Beryl

Governor Jeff Landry has signed a State of Emergency Executive Order due to the effects from Tropical Storm Beryl.

"The storm advanced from Texas into Western Louisiana throughout the day on Monday, July 8, 2024. The outer connective bands from the tropical storm spread throughout Louisiana causing one fatality, major damage to homes and businesses, as well as massive power outages. This emergency order will assist affected parishes and provide the necessary resources to protect life, safety, and welfare for citizens across Louisiana," a release states.

“This State of Emergency will allow parishes affected by Beryl to utilize state resources as we begin the recovery process. We continue to remain in contact with our first responders and local officials and will assist them in every step of the way,” the release quotes the governor as saying.

