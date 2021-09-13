Governor Edwards to hold briefing on Tropical Storm Nicholas, updates on Ida recovery

Governor Edwards will hold a briefing about Tropical Storm Nicholas as it approaches the Texas Coast.

The storm is expected to bring rains to portions of Louisiana over the next few days.

At the press conference, Edwards will also update on the state's Hurricane Ida response.

The briefing is scheduled for 3:30 pm.

KATC will stream the press conference on KATC.com and our Facebook page. A live stream is provided below:

