COVID-19: State Update - 717,224 cases, 13,120 deaths

As of September 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 4,650 and there have been 64 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 717,224. The current total death count is 13,120.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 84 percent of deaths from August 26 to September 1, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 23,475 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,166,610 doses, including 1,987,605 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 271,028 vaccine series have been initiated and 235,913 (38.93% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

1,631 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 124 from Friday) 297 of those patients were on ventilators (down 40 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 990 new cases and 7 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,958 cases (up 73) | 232 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -32,317 cases (up 204) | 538 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,436 cases (up 38) | 113 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 11,952 cases (up 90) | 207 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 4,443 cases (up 53) | 114 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 36,838 cases (up 255) | 374 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 13,208 cases (up 125) | 313 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,021 cases (up 35) | 148 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,121 cases (up 50) | 196 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 9,616 (up 67) | 162 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

-------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of September 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,173 and there have been 64 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 712,057. The current total death count is 13,056.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 84 percent of deaths from August 26 to September 1, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 89 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 52,303 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,168,382 doses, including 1,993,856 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 270,957 vaccine series have been initiated and 235,532 (38.86% of the population) have been completed.

1,755 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 70 from Thursday) 337 of those patients were on ventilators (down27 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 382 new cases and 16 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,885 cases (up 34) | 232 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -32,113 cases (up 104) | 537 deaths (up 8)

Evangeline - 5,398 cases (up 20) | 113 deaths (up 2)

Iberia - 11,862 cases (up 39) | 205 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,390 cases (up 11) | 114 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 36,583 cases (up 82) | 371 deaths (down 1)

St. Landry - 13,083 cases (up 18) | 313 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 7,986 cases (up 19) | 148 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary - 8,071 cases (up 16) | 195 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,549 (up 39) | 162 deaths (no change)

-------------------------------

THURSDAY:

As of September 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 4,903 and there have been 77 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 710,401. The current total death count is 12,992.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 84 percent of deaths from August 26 to September 1, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 89 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 52,303 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,168,382 doses, including 1,993,856 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 270,957 vaccine series have been initiated and 235,532 (38.86% of the population) have been completed.

1,825 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 70 from Wednesday) 364 of those patients were on ventilators (down 14 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,225 new cases and 10 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,851 cases (up 52) | 231 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -32,009 cases (up 428) | 529 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,378 cases (up 18) | 111 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 11,823 cases (up 63) | 204 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,379 cases (up 13) | 113 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 36,501 cases (up 339) | 372 deaths (up 4)

St. Landry - 13,065 cases (up 99) | 313 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 7,967 cases (up 98) | 146 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary - 8,055 cases (up 42) | 195 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 9,510 (up 73) | 162 deaths (no change)

-------------------------------

WEDNESDAY:

As of September 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 3,066 and there have been 136 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 705,498. The current total death count is 12,915.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 84 percent of deaths from August 26 to September 1, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 90 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 81,722 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,116,079 doses, including 1,958,149 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 267,520 vaccine series have been initiated and 227,564 (37.55% of the population) have been completed.

1,895 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 108 from Tuesday) 378 of those patients were on ventilators (down 29 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,040 new cases and 33 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,799 cases (up 108) | 230 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -31,581 cases (up 380) | 529 deaths (up 10)

Evangeline - 5,360 cases (up 53) | 111 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 11,760 cases (up 60) | 203 deaths (up 4)

Jefferson Davis - 4,366 cases (up 87) | 113 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 36,162 cases (up 139) | 368 deaths (up 5)

St. Landry - 12,966 cases (up 92) | 312 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 7,869 cases (up 31) | 144 deaths (up 3)

St. Mary - 8,013 cases (up 25) | 194 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 9,437 (up 65) | 162 deaths (up 4)

-------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of September 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,532 and there have been 72 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Numbers were not reported on Monday, September 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 702,432. The current total death count is 12,779.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from August 12 to August 18, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 90 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 81,722 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,116,079 doses, including 1,958,149 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 267,520 vaccine series have been initiated and 227,564 (37.55% of the population) have been completed.

2,003 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 251 from Friday) 398 of those patients were on ventilators (down 49 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,276 new cases and 11 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,691 cases (up 87) | 229 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -31,201 cases (up 262) | 519 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,307 cases (up 34) | 111 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 11,700 cases (up 114) | 199 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,279 cases (up 37) | 112 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 36,023 cases (up 354) | 363 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 12,874 cases (up 128) | 309 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 7,838 cases (up 55) | 141 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 7,988 cases (up 78) | 192 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 9,372 (up 127) | 158 deaths (up 5)

------------------------------------------------------------

