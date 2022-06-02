Governor Edwards discusses COVID, hurricane season and Legislative session

Governor Edwards spoke Thursday on a number of topics including COVID, the 2022 legislative session and hurricane season.

Edwards reiterated that the hurricane season this year calls for more and stronger storms. He is encouraging residents to prepare for any potential storms.

"We are going to do everything we can to pray and prepare for any storm," Edwards said.

The Governor spoke with FEMA and GOHSEP to work on coordinating efforts to get the state prepared. Hurricanes in the past few seasons, Edwards says, have popped up earlier in the year. Residents can go to getagameplan.org to prepare ahead of time for potential storms.

More information can be found here on how to prepare.

Hurricane Season began June 1 and will continue through November.

Edwards also briefly discussed the legislative season which will close on June 6. On Thursday, Edwards signed the state's budget and issued a statement about what the document contains. Read that here.

COVID has been increasing in the state, Edwards says, but hospitalizations are not increasing as rapidly.

"I am asking people to understand that COVID is still out there," he stated.

He urged the continuation of vaccination and booster shots for those who can be vaccinated. Edwards hopes that we will plateau in the next couple of weeks, stating that Louisiana is behind larger cities in the US which are currently seeing a plateau in cases and percent positivity.

See the latest COVID-19 numbers here.

A live stream of the press conference is provided below:

