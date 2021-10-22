Governor Edwards names new homeland security agency chief

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' top homeland security adviser is resigning, and the governor named the agency’s chief deputy to the position.

James Waskom is on medical leave until January, when he’ll formally leave the position he’s held since the start of the Edwards administration in January 2016.

Casey Tingle will take over as director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

“Casey is an experienced, knowledgeable and dedicated public servant who has focused his career on helping our state respond to and recover from a number of natural disasters, with a keen eye on how mitigation can protect our communities and make our lives better,” Edwards said. “He has served in various roles at GOHSEP, giving him a broad overview of the agency’s functions and the best way that it can serve our local leaders and our people during times of crisis,” according to brproud.com.

Casey previously served as the Deputy Director/Chief of Staff and as the Assistant Deputy Director for Hazard Mitigation Assistance for GOHSEP. Casey also managed the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) and Pre-Disaster Mitigation (PDM) grant programs.

Tingle will lead an agency responding to multiple disasters.

That includes Hurricane Ida this year and Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta last year.

Tingle has been with the homeland security agency since 2009.

