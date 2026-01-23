Government Announcements - January winter weather

We've put together the weather-related announcements received from our local and state government agencies about upcoming winter weather, arranged by parish.

STATEWIDE

The Louisiana Department of Insurance issued this statement: Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for winter weather and freezing rain for parts of Louisiana through the weekend. Northwest parishes could experience ice accumulations that could lead to hazardous road conditions and localized power outages. The winter weather will also bring freezing temperatures to most of the area on Sunday through Tuesday that could threaten exposed pipes.

“I encourage Louisianans to Be Insurance Ready for the winter weather by reviewing your policy, discussing potential out-of-pocket costs with your agent and keeping your policy information nearby in case you need to file a claim,” said Commissioner Tim Temple. “Stay informed by downloading the LDIConnect mobile app.”

LDI recommends Louisiana policyholders take these additional steps to Be Insurance Ready before the wintery weather arrives. If your home suffers damage due to extreme winter weather, such as water damage from a busted pipe or fire damage from a faulty heater:



Contact your insurer first to file a claim. If possible, have your policy number and an initial assessment of the damage ready, and make sure your insurance company knows how to contact you.

Take photos of the damage before cleaning up, and don’t throw away damaged items. You have an obligation to mitigate further damage by making temporary repairs. Keep your receipts for these expenses.



Be Insurance Ready for winter weather and stay safe. If you have questions about an insurance policy or have issues with an insurance claim, contact the LDI by downloading our LDIConnect mobile app on the Apple App Store [ldi.la.gov] or Google Play Store [ldi.la.gov], calling us at 800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov [ldi.la.gov].

Gov. Jeff Landry issued a State of Emergency today in preparation for the winter weather expected to hit Louisiana this weekend. You can read it here. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the State, taking effect Friday, January 23. The winter weather has the potential to bring ice, creating hazardous travel conditions, extended power outages, and disruption to essential services. This State of Emergency activates the State’s emergency response and recovery program, allowing for direct state assistance to support operational measures at the parish level.

EVANGELINE PARISH

Good morning, please let people know that customers of Bayou Des Cannes Water System is shutting water off Sunday and Monday night at 10pm and turning it back on at 6am. We will be under a boil water advisory starting Sunday night once water is turned off until further notice.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

With temperatures forecasted to fall below freezing in Lafayette, water conservation is essential to maintaining sufficient water pressure in the system. Damage from frozen and burst pipes in the system, along with an overuse of water by customers can cause a drop in water pressure. By reducing water usage, LUS can continue to maintain adequate water pressure levels for household use and critical public health and safety needs, such as hospitals and emergency services like fire protection.

The following tips are provided to help protect your home and/or business and support stable water pressures for essential public health and safety needs:



Open indoor cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate around pipes

Locate your home and/or business’s hand cut-off valve in case of an emergency

Traditional location: It is usually located 1–2 feet from the water meter going toward the house and/or business Other locations: In older homes and/or business, it may be located on an outdoor faucet; in newer homes, it is often found in the garage Pictures of examples are available in the Hurricane Handbook (page 37) and on LUS social media: Facebook [facebook.com] and Instagram [instagram.com] If you are unsure where your home and/or business’s cut-off valve is located, we recommend contacting a licensed plumber in advance before an emergency occurs

Insulate exposed pipes outside, in the attic, and beneath your home and/or business

Cover outdoor faucets

Maintain your home and/or business’s temperature between 60-68 degrees

To report a utility issue, please call (337) 291-5700. For other service requests, please dial 311.

In addition, here are some essential tips to keep your household warm while reducing risks:



Keep your fireplace clean when in regular use

Turn space heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed

Don’t use a space heater if the cord is damaged

NEVER use an oven to heat your home

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from all heat sources

ST. MARY PARISH

St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer Commission #4 in Charenton is actively preparing for a hard freeze event with temperatures expected to be below freezing for several hours at a time. If we must shut off service due to breaks, we will make every attempt to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. Please note that water main breaks will take precedence and there may be delays in responding to individual requests. Property owners are responsible for winterizing homes and businesses beyond the water meter including taking necessary precautions to prevent freezing and leakage. IT IS NOT RECOMMENDED that customers allow their faucets to drip during freezing temperatures. We DO recommend that customers turn off their water supply and drain the pipes to prevent them from rupturing. If your pipes freeze, please give them enough time to thaw before opening your faucet. DO NOT use open flame or pour hot water to thaw frozen pipes. If you do have an after-hours emergency, please call 337-923-6986.

We appreciate your understanding during this extreme weather event.

