Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Gov. to update on legislative session, state's response to COVID-19

Thursday, April 22 at 2:30 pm
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Office of Gov. John Bel Edwards
Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards
Posted at 7:23 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 08:23:56-04

On Thursday, April 22, Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

The governor is also expected to give an update on the legislative session which convened on Monday, April 12.

The press conference will take place at 2:30 pm and will be available on KATC.com and the KATC Facebook page.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.