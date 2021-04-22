Gov. to update on legislative session, state's response to COVID-19

On Thursday, April 22, Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

The governor is also expected to give an update on the legislative session which convened on Monday, April 12.

The press conference will take place at 2:30 pm and will be available on KATC.com and the KATC Facebook page.

