Gov. Landry holds presser on SNAP to discuss state program plan

As the federal government shutdown stretches into its 29th day with no resolution in sight, Gov. Jeff Landry has announced a multimillion-dollar, state-funded plan to keep more than 800,000 Louisianians fed.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Landry said the state will allocate $150 million to temporarily continue Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which were halted due to the federal shutdown.

“We have been fiscally responsible in the way that we have managed the affairs of our state government, which gives us an opportunity to act with compassion and reason,” Landry said. “The state will provide a temporary, state-funded assistance. That’s important to recognize — we have to create our own program.”

Last week, the governor’s administration warned SNAP beneficiaries that no new funds would be loaded onto EBT cards beginning Nov. 1 because of the ongoing shutdown. The new state-funded plan will ensure that eligible residents continue to receive their benefits until federal funding resumes.

Landry outlined how the payments will be distributed in November.

“The first four days of the month, those beneficiaries who are elderly and disabled will have their cards loaded,” he said. “After that, every other day, a group is loaded. We’ve been poring through the data to ensure we’re capturing the most vulnerable.”

The temporary assistance program will be managed by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, with details on eligibility and distribution expected to be finalized in the coming days.

How to Help

Local food banks and hunger relief organizations are also asking for community support during the shutdown.



Donate: Every dollar helps provide meals for local families.

Volunteer: Help pack and distribute food at warehouses in New Orleans, Lafayette, Houma, and Lake Charles.

Advocate: Share your support for federal nutrition programs that help families keep food on the table.

For more information on how to give, volunteer, or learn more, visit no-hunger.org.

Watch Wednesday's press conference here: