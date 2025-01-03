Gov. Landry declares mourning period to honor New Orleans terror attack victims

BATON ROUGE, La.— Governor Landry signed an executive order on Friday declaring a period of mourning for the victims of the terrorist attack in New Orleans.

The order calls for all flags over state buildings to be flown at half-staff on the following days to honor and remember each life lost.

All political subdivisions, private entities, and educational institutions, including public, private, and parochial, and post-secondary institutions, are encouraged to lower the flags of the United States and State of Louisiana at half-staff during this period as well, according to a spokesperson for the Governor's Office.

This executive order will be amended as necessary to include every victim once their names are made public.



Monday, January 6, 2025: In remembrance of Kareem Badawi

Tuesday, January 7, 2025: In remembrance of Tiger Bech

Wednesday, January 8, 2025: In remembrance of Drew Dauphin

Thursday, January 9, 2025: In remembrance of Nikyra Dedeaux

Friday, January 10, 2025: In remembrance of William “Billy” DiMaio

Monday, January 13, 2025: In remembrance of Hubert Gauthreaux

Tuesday, January 14, 2025: In remembrance of Reggie Hunter

Wednesday, January 15, 2025: In remembrance of Nicole Perez

Thursday, January 16, 2025: In remembrance of Terrance “Terry” Kennedy

Friday, January 17, 2025: In remembrance of Matthew Tenedorio

“Louisiana will never forget the 14 innocent lives lost and the horrific scenes of January 1. However, Louisiana and her people will never cower in fear. Instead, we will unite and come back stronger in honor of every person who lost their lives that day,” said Governor Jeff Landry.