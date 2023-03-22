Gov. Edwards Unveils Online Dashboard for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Projects

On Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards unveiled a new website to help Louisianans learn about projects and opportunities in their communities from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation investment, and I’ve tasked my cabinet officials with doing everything they can to ensure Louisiana is taking full advantage of this historic funding opportunity," said Gov. Edwards.

The investments will create jobs and transform Louisiana by improving roads and bridges, delivering broadband internet to under served communities, ensuring resilient coastal infrastructure, updating water systems, and advancing Louisiana’s Climate Action Plan according to Gov. Edwards.

The map can be filtered by category, program, agency, parish and congressional district. The site also features BIL implementation progress and priorities, resources and guidelines on how you can become involved, an archive of news and announcements, reference tools for upcoming events, and deadlines for open funding opportunities.

To view the website, go to infrastructure.la.gov. To read about the first year of implementation, click here for the 2022 Louisiana BIL Annual Report.

