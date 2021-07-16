Gov. Edwards to update on Delta variant, vaccination rates in the state

On Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Louisiana's response to COVID-19.

The press conference wil be held at 11:00 am at the Louisiana State Capitol.

Edwards is expected to give an update on Delta variant cases in the state and number of vaccinations.

As of Thursday, July 15, approximately 3,380,229 total vaccine doses had been administered in the state. According to LDH data, 1,677,030 residents have been fully vaccinated.

The governor announced Thursday that 50 percent of adults in Louisiana had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

JUST IN: 50% of adults in Louisiana have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. We need more Louisianans to go #SleevesUp in order to protect against the Delta Variant and beat COVID-19. Visit https://t.co/VYbLJeO7yD to find a vaccine near you. #lagov pic.twitter.com/gAfiROmdya — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 15, 2021

Earlier this week, the Louisiana Department of Health warned that COVID-19 cases among people who are not yet fully vaccinated were surging. They cautioned those who were not yet vaccinated about the elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 as the more contagious Delta variant spreads.

LDH says that Louisiana is currently experiencing widespread increases in the spread of COVID-19. Since early May, 19,200 new COVID-19 cases have been reported among Louisiana residents, with 94% of these cases occurring among individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

The state says there has been an increase in the number of vaccinations due, in part, to the state's "Shot At A Million" campaign.

“We saw a bump in vaccinations when we announced Shot At A Million. This is good news – we are now in the most challenging phase of the vaccine rollout to date, and this is now a game of inches. But we do need more residents to go sleeves up to protect themselves and their loved ones against this more contagious variant,” Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer, said.

The state is expected to announce the winner of the first "Shot At A Million" lottery drawing on Friday. The drawing took place on July 14.

Friday, July 16, is also the deadline to enter for the second $100,000 drawing on July 21. Residents have until 11:59 pm to register.

For more information on the "Shot At A Million" lottery campaign visit ShotAtAMillion.com.

For the latest data from LDH on the coronavirus in Louisiana, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.

