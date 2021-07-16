First two winners of Shot At A Million program announced

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health announced the first two winners of the Shot At A Million program.

Clement Dasalla and Skyla Degrasse were selected in the drawing conducted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and overseen by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Wednesday, July 14.

Dasalla, an 80-year-old New Orleans resident, won the first of four $100,000 Shot At A Million cash prizes.

Degrasse, a 17-year-old from Hammond, won the first of nine $100,000 scholarships.

“Congratulations to Clement and Skyla for being our first Shot At A Million winners and for getting the COVID-19 vaccine so they can protect themselves and others. All across Louisiana, more and more people like Clement and Skyla are choosing to go Sleeves Up — and right now you have four more chances to join them as Shot At A Million winners,” said Gov. Edwards. “Now more than ever, we need our people to be protected against COVID-19 and, thankfully, we have three safe and effective vaccines that will do just that. So, go get your first vaccine and then register at ShotAtAMillion.com . Together, we can end the COVID pandemic in Louisiana.”

Governor Edwards is expected to speak at 11:00 am about the COVID-19 vaccination rate along with providing information on the COVID-19 Delta variant.

See that here

Louisiana will hold three more weekly drawings:

Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the August 6 grand prize drawing

Each weekly drawing consists of one $100,000 cash prize and one $100,000 scholarship.

As of noon July 15, more than 720,000 Louisianans have registered for their Shot At A Million.

“COVID-19 cases are rising sharply statewide and we are facing a statewide outbreak, so we strongly encourage people who have not already made the choice to get the shot to do so as soon as possible. Protecting yourself and your community, and an opportunity to win cash or a scholarship — there’s no better time than now to get your shot,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health.

Registration for the Shot At A Million program will continue through July 31. Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are age 18 or older may enter to win [r20.rs6.net] one of three remaining $100,000 prizes and the grand prize of $1 million. Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of eight remaining $100,000 scholarships. Louisianans are eligible if they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the drawing date — regardless of when they received their vaccine.

The final grand prize drawing on August 6, 2021 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships. Registration for the grand prize must be submitted by July 31, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT. Overall awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel