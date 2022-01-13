Gov. Edwards to hold briefing on state's response to COVID-19

Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss the state's response to COVID-19.

The briefing will be held at 10:30 am in Baton Rouge.

On January 12, Louisiana broke the single-day record for coronavirus cases with 17,592 reported cases. The last record was set on January 7, 2022, when the state reported 14,802 cases in a single day.

Nearly 2,000 individuals were hospitalized with COVID across the state and around 111 were on ventilators, according to the LDH dashboard.

The increase in cases is largely related to the Omicron variant. In his last press conference, Edwards said that Omicron has had a direct impact on the state and has rapidly taken over as the dominant variant.

Since Friday, several Acadiana schools have transitioned back to virtual learning due to the increase in COVID cases among students and staff.

