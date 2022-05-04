Gov Edwards to discuss hurricane preparedness ahead of 2022 season

Governor Edwards discussed preparations for this year's hurricane season.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Edwards will go over preparedness basics for the public and discuss how COVID may impact hurricane season. He will also take questions from the media about preparedness as well.

May 1 kicked off Hurricane Preparedness Week.

The week is sponsored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) before the June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season, the week raises awareness of the hazards posed by hurricanes. See more from FEMA here

The press conference is expected to take place at 11:00 a.m. A live stream will be below:

