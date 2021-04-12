Gov Edwards to deliver a State of the State speech Monday

Governor John Bel Edwards will deliver a State of the State speech Monday ahead of the beginning of the legislative session.

On Monday, April 12, Edwards will give his 2021 State of the State address at Southern University's A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Members of Louisiana's Legislature and the Governor's cabinet were invited to attend, alongside special guests of the Governor, including health care heroes and front line essential workers.

In addition to discussing Louisiana's future as the state continues to work to put the COVID-19 pandemic in its rear view, the Governor is expected to discuss some of the his legislative priorities.

See more on what is on the agenda for this session here.

Because of COVID-19 safety precautions, this speech, which is traditionally held inside the House Chamber at the opening of the Regular Legislative Session, has been moved.

The State of the State 2021 will begin at around 6:15 pm. KATC will stream the speech live on Facebook.

A live stream will be placed below:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel