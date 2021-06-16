Gov. Edwards signs bill extending early voting in presidential elections

A bill signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday will extend the period of early voting for presidential elections in Louisiana.

The Governor's Office announced that Edwards signed House Bill 286 by Rep. Frederick D. Jones on June 16.

Edwards says the bill makes it easier for residents of the state to exercise their right to vote. The period for conducting early voting during a presidential election will take place from eighteen days to seven days prior to the election, according to the bill.

“I am proud to sign HB 286 by Rep. Jones, which extends the early voting period for presidential elections by three days. All across the country, we have seen partisan efforts to limit access to voting. That’s not the case here in Louisiana, where we are now adding more early voting days for one of the most consequential and popular elections people vote in – the presidential election," said Edwards in a statement. "Voting is one of our most sacred rights and responsibilities as Americans. As public officials, we should make it easier for people to exercise their right to vote, not harder. This bill does just that. By adding additional days of early voting in advance of presidential elections, it means Louisianans will have more opportunities to cast their votes and make their voices heard."

The Governor added that he will continue to advocate and expand access to voting in the state.

"I am thankful the Legislature sent me this bill."

