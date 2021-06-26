Gov. Edwards signs bill exempting 'pink tax' on feminine hygiene products, diapers

A bill exempting certain feminine hygiene products and diapers from Louisiana's salex tax was signed into law this week by Governor John Bel Edwards.

The "pink tax" exemption defines feminine hygiene products as "tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins, panty liners, menstrual sponges, and menstrual cups," including disposable and washable versions. It also exempts diapers, meaning "any absorbent diaper or undergarment used for incontinence in adults and any absorbent diaper or undergarment designed to be worn by a child who cannot yet control bladder or bowel movements."

Currently, Louisiana collects about $11 million in tax revenue annually on the products, according to The Advocate.

The legislation also provides for local taxing authorities to provide their own exemption to the products.

As of a February 2021 Forbes report, 30 states continued to tax feminine hygiene products; 15 total exempted the products from sales and use taxes.

House Bill 7 (Act 449),was authored by Representative Aimee Adatto Freeman of New Orleans and signed into law by Gov. Edwards on Thursday.

Act 449 can be read in its entirety here.

