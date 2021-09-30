Gov. Edwards proclaims October 2021 Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Governor John Bel Edwards has signed a proclamation recognizing October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Louisiana. This coincides with the national Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) cybersecurity campaign.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month raises awareness about the importance of cybersecurity across our Nation. For 18 years, the campaign has worked to ensure that all Americans have the resources they need to be safer and more secure online. This year's theme is: "Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart."

"Louisiana has worked with our local partners and the private sector to find innovative ways to operate more safely and to respond to cybersecurity threats," said Gov.

Edwards. "In 2017, we established the Louisiana Cybersecurity Commission which is a statewide partnership comprised of key stakeholders, subject matter experts, and

cybersecurity professionals from Louisiana's public sector, private industry, academia, and law enforcement. As our use of technology continues to grow, please look for

information shared by the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), CISA and others to be safer online and protect your information."

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, GOHSEP will be sharing public service announcements featuring Gov. Edwards, Major General Keith Waddell of the Louisiana

National Guard and country music star Laine Hardy. You can find the initial public service announcement here.

As we become more connected, it is important for the public and our business community to stay vigilant. Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated and there

has been a tremendous spike in attacks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Go to GetAGamePlan.org to find out more on cybersecurity.

Find more tips on weather and preparedness on GOHSEP's Facebook and Twitter accounts. Listen to conversations on all aspects of emergency management by downloading GOHSEP's The Get A Game Plan Podcast. You can receive emergency alerts on most smartphones and tablets by downloading the new Alert FM App. It is free for basic service.

The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help you and your family prepare for any type of emergency. You can download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.

