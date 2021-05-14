GOHSEP posts virtual disaster information sessions online

Information sessions covering resources to assist those impacted by the 2020 hurricanes is now online.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has posted the 10 public sessions online at www.getagameplan.org .

The Virtual Disaster Resource Info Sessions, which were held in April, provided information on programs, resources, and services available to an individual or family impacted by the disasters in Louisiana, including hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta.

GOHSEP says the virtual information sessions are a collaboration between federal, state and local agencies, along with other community partners.

The info sessions cover these 10 topics:

Services Offered by the Calcasieu Parish Human Services Department

Finding the Right Services for You: Health and Human Services

Louisiana Department of Insurance: After the Storm

Louisiana Housing Corporation Approach to Disaster Recovery Efforts

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance Programs and Services

Disaster Recovery and Resiliency Assistance Available from the Small Business Administration (SBA)

Housing Rights and Resources After a Disaster

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Multifamily and Single-Family Programs and Services

HUD Public Housing Programs and Process

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Programs and Services

“The 2020 hurricane season included a number of new challenges for Louisiana,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “Even as we head in a new hurricane season, recovery for those impacted by Laura, Delta and Zeta remains a top priority. The recovery phase often become very complicated. We encourage anyone looking for information to utilize these products and continue moving forward. Also, we ask everyone to review the other information on GetAGamePlan.org to prepare for the 2021 hurricane season on any other potential emergency the state may face.”

