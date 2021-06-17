Glenn Armentor makes $5,000 donation to Rural African American Museum

The Rural African American Museum in Opelousas will receive a $5,000 donation to preserve the customs and history of rural African Americans in St. Landry Parish, through the work of it’s founder Wilken Jones.

The museum is solely run by donations and Glenn Armentor’s generosity will help keep the facility open and operating. Armentor made a donation of $2,500 a few months ago and the Glenn Armentor Law Corporation itself is located in a landmark with strong ties to local Black History.

Armentor and attorney Christian Lewis will present the donation at the museum in celebration of Juneteenth this Saturday, June 18th, at 1 PM.

