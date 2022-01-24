Get Out and Fish locations to be restocked with rainbow trout

A new stock of rainbow trout will be coming to ponds across Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Get Out and Fish program will be stocking ponds this month and into early February.

"Rainbow Trout are finally arriving to a park near you. We love providing Louisiana anglers with this special opportunity to catch a fish not native to our waters," LDWF says.

Ponds will be stocked on January 27th and February 3, 2022. Those February locations include several in Acadiana.

LDWF

Click here to view an interactive map with fishing locations

Trout, they say, are stocked mid-January to early February, pending a decrease in water temperatures. Channel catfish are stocked in spring and fall each year.

LDWF suggests fishing for rainbow trout with a light line and small hook. There is a daily limit on rainbow trout of five fish per person.

More tips can be found on their website

LDWF's Get Out and Fish! provides easy and affordable access to quality fishing at locations close to cities and towns.

Through the program, LDWF partners with local governments and community organizations to stock community fishing ponds with adult channel catfish in the spring and fall and rainbow trout in the winter, weather permitting.

By stocking community ponds with fish, LDWF hopes to introduce new anglers to the sport of fishing and provide opportunities for current anglers to practice their skills and for former anglers to get back into fishing if they haven't been for some time.

