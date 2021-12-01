Garth Brooks to perfom in Tiger Stadium in April 2022

Country music superstar Garth Brooks will perform for the first time ever at Tiger Stadium in 2022.

Brooks will return to Louisiana in April 2022 for the first time in almost 5 years. It has been 24 years since Brooks was in Baton Rouge.

The concert takes place on Saturday, April 30, at 7:00 pm.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am on Friday, December 10. There is an eight ticket limit.

To purchase tickets, go to ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or call 1-877-654-2784.

