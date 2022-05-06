Funeral services set for EBR Deputy Nick Tullier

Funeral services have been announced for Nick Tullier, the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy shot during a 2016 ambush in Baton Rouge.

The Advocate reported the family said the funeral for Tullier will be held Tuesday, May 10 in Baton Rouge. He died Thursday, May 5 at the age of 47.

Tullier's family said Friday that visitation will occur from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Healing Place Church on Highland Road. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., and afterward, a procession will take Tullier's body to the Evergreen Memorial Park on South Range Avenue in Denham Springs.

There, a graveside ceremony will be conducted, with full honors, they report All services will be open to the public.

Tullier was 42 years old when he and six other law enforcement officers where shot in an ambush. Three officers, two Baton Rouge Police officers and one East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputy, died.

Tullier suffered gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen and was in critical condition for some time in a Baton Rouge hospital. He was later transferred to a rehab facility in Houston. His family has kept his friends and followers updated via the Nick Tullier Strong Facebook page.

