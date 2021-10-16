Watch
Funeral services held Saturday for Trooper killed in ambush

Louisiana State Police
Posted at 4:13 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 17:26:29-04

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A funeral has been held for a Louisiana trooper who was fatally shot during an ambush a week earlier. Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered Saturday to honor Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

A motorcade took place before a funeral at St. George Catholic Church. Gaubert was a 19-year State Police veteran.

He was killed Oct. 9 in a parked patrol unit after working a crash scene in Ascension Parish. Gaubert was one of the victims in a series of shootings that authorities attributed to a man captured the night of Oct. 9.

Services can be viewed below:

