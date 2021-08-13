French Quarter Fest canceled

French Quarter Festivals, Inc. announced Friday that the festival is canceled.

The festival had been rescheduled from the spring to September 30 - October 2, 2021.

"After careful consideration and with consultation from a host of experts including City and State officials, we concluded this was the best decision for the safety and security of our community," says Emily Madero, CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. "We share the heartbreak this announcement brings to our fans, musicians, food vendors, and our broader community and we look forward to returning stronger together April 21-24, 2022 for French Quarter Festival!"

The French Quarter Festival will return to the stage April 21-24, 2022.

"We thank the French Quarter Festival team for putting the safety of the public first and for quickly developing this special program," said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron's Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. "This initiative will offer some financial support to local musicians and the gig community who have brought great joy to the people of the Crescent City. We hope our funding will assist these incredible artists during this challenging time. Chevron looks forward to continuing our long-standing sponsorship of French Quarter Festival and celebrating at the in-person event when it can be safely held in the future."

It is with great sadness that we announce that the 2021 French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron, has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/p0D4FZAXVG — French Quarter Festivals, Inc (@FQFestNOLA) August 13, 2021

