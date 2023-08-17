Fourth Louisiana man arrested in January 6 investigation

A Louisiana man who allegedly stole a police officer's riot shield, physically assaulted U.S. Capitol Police officers and boasted about it to fellow rioters during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been arrested, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune are reporting.

Ronald Alfred Bryan, 70, of Pollock, appears to be the fourth person arrested in Louisiana in connection with the insurrection that sought to overturn the election of President Joe Biden, the newspapers report.

Bryan was arrested Wednesday in Pollock, which is just north of Alexandria, on felony charges of civil disorder and assault on a federal officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia. He also faces five misdemeanor charges, including entering a restricted area without lawful authority, theft of government property and physical violence on Capitol grounds.

