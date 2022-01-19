Four killed in Slidell house fire

Firefighters say four people were killed in a Wednesday morning house fire in St. Tammany Parish.

According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District, the fire occurred around 1:30 am at a home on Constellation Street in the Eden Isles subdivision in Slidell.

The fire has been put out and the cause is currently under investigation.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, ATF, and parish coroner's office were on the scene Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the fire district asked the public for prayers.

"We ask you to please pray for the victims and their family members," the post reads.

According to WWL-TV, a fifth individual, who was unaccounted for following the fire, is safe.

