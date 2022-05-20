Four injured in shooting after Hammond High graduation

Four people are recovering after a shooting at a Hammond High School graduation ceremony on Thursday.

Hammond Police say the shooting happened at around 8:15 pm as students were leaving the Southeastern University Center at the conclusion of ceremonies.

No children or students were injured in the shooting. A suspect was taken into custody but details on that person were not released as of Thursday night.

The Superintendent of Tangipahoa Parish public schools Melissa Stilley says the graduation went on as normal and it was only after, as students and families were leaving the ceremony, that shots were fired.

"This should have been a happy occasion. And we pray for the families that were impacted directly and students who will always have this memory of this graduation on their minds," she said.

Security at the graduation responded to the scene and will be continuing to assist with the investigation.

Hammond Police say it is too early to say whether the people responsible for the shooting were at the graduation ceremony.

The four injured received non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

On Friday morning, Governor Edwards issued a statement about the shooting, calling it "senseless violence."

Last night senseless violence disrupted what was supposed to be a joyous celebration for our young people at Hammond High School. Please join me and @FirstLadyOfLA in praying for those who were injured. — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) May 20, 2022

See the press conference with police below:

