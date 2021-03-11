Former President Trump endorses Julia Letlow for District 5 congressional race

Former President Donald J. Trump has endorsed Julia Letlow, who is running for the seat in Louisiana's 5th Congressional District left vacant by her late husband Luke Letlow.

Luke Letlow, 41, died from complications of COVID-19 on Dec. 29, 2020. He was to be sworn into office on Jan. 3 after winning a runoff to replace Rep. Ralph Abraham, who he had previously served as his chief of staff.

Trump made the endorsement through his Save America PAC:

Julia Letlow, a wonderful and talented person who is the widow of U.S. Representative-elect Luke Letlow, is running for Congress in Louisiana-5 at the urging of so many people who know her so very well. She is Pro-Life and strong on Crime, the Border, loves our Military, our Vets, and will always protect our cherished Second Amendment. Julia, who is so outstanding, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. The Great State of Louisiana will be thrilled!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel