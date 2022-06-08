Former officer arrested after children find guns behind home

BATON ROUGE, La. - A former Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police officer faces charges after he was accused of dumping three loaded guns into a trash pile behind his home that were subsequently found by a group of children in April.

Benjamin Zeringue was arrested Monday on three counts each of malfeasance in office, injuring public records and theft.

It was unknown if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf. The Advocate reports the children found the guns - two with extra-long, 30-round magazines - inside a box in a trash pile outside Zeringue’s home in Central.

Baton Rouge Police Deputy Chief Myron Daniels says the guns were originally impounded during traffic stops.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran says the box also had Baton Rouge Police Department documents.

