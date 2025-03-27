Former Chief Deputy Marshal arrested, accused of stealing more than 80K

State Troopers have arrested the former Leesville Chief Deputy Marshal.

The investigation begain in December 2024, when the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Leesville City Marshal’s Office asked the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division to investigate a theft of funds from the Marshal's Office.

Following the investigation, troopers arrested former Leesville Chief Deputy Marshal Kim Pollock and accused him of stealing approximately $82,000 between September 2022 through December 2024.

Pollock was arrested on a warrant accusing him of theft of more than $25,000 and malfeasance in office.

He was booked at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office without incident.

"The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time," a release states.

