Former Acadiana Center for Youth accused of sexual misconduct

A former Juvenile Justice Specialist at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie has been arrested for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a youth offender.

Khy Winbush, a 24-year-old from Lake Charles, was booked by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office for malfeasance in office and sexual misconduct (La. R.S. 14:134.1), and possession of a Schedule II narcotic— for having one hydrocodone pill.

An internal investigation revealed the questionable relationship on May 6, 2025. The Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) reported its findings to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office.

Winbush's termination is effective immediately. She had been employed with the OJJ since July 8, 2024.