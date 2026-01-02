Fireworks believed to be a cause of fire that displaced 18 in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An early morning fire at an Algiers apartment complex displaced 18 people on New Year’s Day, forcing multiple families to search for new housing as they begin 2026.

The three-alarm fire started Thursday (Jan. 1) around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of West Park Court in Algiers, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. Flames shot through the roof, which collapsed under intense heat overnight.

The New Orleans Fire Department said it believes fireworks played a role in the fire, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

“It was like a horror movie,” said Jaqueen Harrington. “I’m just watching my mom, my family, just watching their memories go up in flames. We couldn’t do anything, but sit there and watch. We were helpless. It was the worst feeling in the world.”

Harrington recorded the fire. She says that within 15 minutes, the fire spread to the other homes.

To see WVUE's full coverage of the fire, click here.