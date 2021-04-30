Final Bridge City Center for Youth escapee apprehended

BRIDGE CITY, La. - The final Bridge City Center for Youth escapee was apprehended Thursday afternoon.

At 12:00 am on April 28, six youth escaped from the Center located on River Road in Bridge City.

Four of the escapees were taken into custody on April 28 at 9:00 am in Lafayette Parish with the assistance of the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, and State Police. Read more here.

The fifth escapee was located in Jefferson Parish on April 28 at 4:30 pm.

The sixth juvenile was apprehended in Orleans Parish on April 29 at 4:00 pm.

Office for Juvenile Justice serves youth who have been adjudicated delinquent or Families in Need of Services. The agency is responsible for youth assigned to its care and custody by the court system, either for probation supervision or custody in a residential placement or secure care.

