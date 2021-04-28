4th juvenile suspect apprehended in Kaplan, lockdowns lifted

UPDATE: The fourth juvenile suspect was apprehended in Vermilion Parish, Lafayette Police say.

Monday morning, the escaped juvenile was taken into custody in Kaplan. Police say the suspect allegedly stole a construction truck after escaping police custody.

Two Lafayette schools were on a soft lock down after four juveniles escaped police custody. Those lock downs have been lifted.

Three of the four juveniles were in custody while police searched for the fourth. According to Lafayette Police, the juveniles were being transported to New Orleans when they jumped out of the vehicle in the 1800 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

A spokesperson with the LPSS says Lafayette High and S.J. Montgomery were placed on a soft lock down due to the police activity in the area.

During the lockd downs, officials asked that parents not travel to the school to check students out because they would not be released during the lock down.

Parents were notified when the lock down is lifted, LPSS says.

