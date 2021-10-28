Fifth juvenile who escaped Baton Rouge jail arrested in Houston

The fifth juvenile who escaped from a detention center on October 14 along with four other inmates has been arrested near Houston, Texas by U.S. Marshals.

Baton Rouge Police say 18-year-old Malik Williams and 20-year-old Shameka Holloman, identified by media outlets as Williams' girlfriend, were located on October 28, two weeks after Williams escaped the jail.

The five juveniles overpowered two guards before four escaped in a vehicle and the fifth ran away, police say. The inmate who ran was captured first; three of the four in the vehicle were found later.

Police filed a warrant for Williams' girlfriend after one of the escapees told officers that Holloman, who lives in the Monroe area, drove to Baton Rouge on the night of the escape to give Williams a ride.

Both are now awaiting extradition, police say.

After being located, the juveniles were booked for aggravated escape from a penal institution, armed robbery, battery of a correctional facility employee, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Read more from WBRZ here.

