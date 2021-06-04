FEMA: What to expect during home inspections

After applying for FEMA assistance for damage from May flooding, uninsured or underinsured Louisianans may be contacted to schedule a home inspection. Inspections are for applicants who reported that their home isn't safe, sanitary, or functional, and the inspections are being conducted primarily in-person.

As such, FEMA is providing several tips to those who will be scheduling an inspection:

Inspections:

▪ The inspection will be conducted on the outside of the home. Inspectors can look through windows to see damage if possible, but they will not go inside the home.

▪ If applicants are uncomfortable with in-person inspections they can have a third party, such as a nonprofit organization or a friend or relative assist them.

▪ All inspections and interviews will be conducted following current CDC guidelines.

What to expect:

▪ After you apply with FEMA, an inspector will call you to schedule an inspection.

▪ Most calls to schedule an interview will occur within three days after submitting your application. The inspector's phone number may be from out of state, or show up on your caller ID as unavailable, so be sure to answer the phone. If the call goes to voicemail, the inspector will leave a call-back number or may text.

▪ Always make sure to keep your FEMA registration number handy, this number will be verified during interactions with an inspector.

▪ The FEMA inspector will show a photo ID badge. If you are not shown photo identification, then do not allow the inspection. If you suspect someone is posing as a FEMA inspector, call your local law enforcement agency.

▪ Keep in mind: an inspector will never ask for your social security number or bank information. If you are in any doubt when receiving a call or visit from someone stating they are FEMA personnel, do not give out any information, but call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. CST to verify the call is legitimate.

▪ Inspectors do not make eligibility determinations; they only document the damage sustained to your home.

▪ After your home inspection is complete, a record of the disaster-caused damage is given to FEMA. From that record your eligibility for disaster assistance will be determined.

▪ If you qualify for a grant, the funds will be issued 7 to 10 days after your application.

▪ A letter will also be sent explaining the assistance you qualified for. If you do not qualify for a grant, FEMA will send you a determination letter as to why you did not receive assistance. Read the letter carefully, you may need to provide additional information.

▪ If you suspect someone is committing fraud, call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720- 5721 or your local police department.

▪ If you have questions about the federal disaster assistance process, contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. CST.

