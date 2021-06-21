FEMA letters being sent to those who applied for assistance from May storms

FEMA letters are being sent out to Louisiana residents who applied for assistance after sustaining damage for the May 17-21 storms.

The agency says that the letters will arrive in the mail or email and explain the status of the application and how to respond.

For those who have turned in all required information and are eligible for a grant, FEMA says the letter will tell the recipient the dollar amount of the grant and how the funds should be used.

If the letter says the application is ineligible, it will tell the recipient why it did not qualify or what FEMA still needs to know. It will also explain how to appeal the decision.

FEMA says that applicants may only need to submit additional information to FEMA. Examples of missing documentation may include

proof of insurance coverage

a copy of an insurance claim settlement document

proof of identity

proof of occupancy

proof of ownership

proof that the damaged property was the applicant’s primary residence when the storms, tornadoes or flooding happened

One way to provide any additional information needed is by setting up an online account and uploading documents there.

To set up a disaster assistance account:

Go to www.disasterassistance.gov/.

Select the Create Account button at the bottom of the page and follow instructions.

A PIN will be sent to the email address on file. Then log into the account.

You can then upload your important documents in the Upload Center. (This page takes you to the login if you are returning to add more documents: https://go.usa.gov/xUPX5 .

Those unable to set up an online account or have questions about your letter, please call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585.

Anyone who disagrees with FEMA’s decision on whether they are eligible for assistance, or the amount of assistance, may submit an appeal letter and documents supporting their claim, such as a copy of a utility bill or a contractor’s estimate for home repairs.

FEMA cannot duplicate assistance provided by another source, such as an insurance settlement. But if insurance did not cover the cost of repairs, you may receive further assistance after your claim is settled by submitting the insurance settlement documents to FEMA.

Appeals must be made by sending a signed and dated letter, explaining the reason(s) for the appeal. It should also include: the applicant’s full name, the disaster number (4606 in Louisiana), the address where the applicant lived at the time of the disaster and the applicant’s current phone number and address.

A FEMA Helpline specialist can provide assistance at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585.

Letters must be postmarked within 60 days of the date on the determination letter. Appeal letters and supporting documents may be submitted to FEMA by fax or mail or via a FEMA online account.

Mail:

FEMA National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

Fax:

800-827-8112

Attention: FEMA

For the latest information on the May 17-21 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4606. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.

