Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

FEMA extends deadline to apply for assistance related to Ida

items.[0].image.alt
FEMA
fema.jpg
Posted at 2:22 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 15:22:26-05

FEMA has extended the period for applicants to request Public Assistance grants for Hurricane Ida. The new deadline is Feb. 11, 2022.

The Public Assistance (PA) Program delivers FEMA grant assistance to local and state governments and their agencies, houses of worship and certain private nonprofit applicants following a disaster declaration.

Communities, nonprofits and houses of worship interested in applying for a PA grant should contact their local or state emergency manager to begin the process and submit a Request for Public Assistance form. Applicants are highly encouraged to submit their forms through the online FEMA Grants Portal for faster processing.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.