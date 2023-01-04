FAA: Helicopter crashed on helipad

The helicopter crash that took the lives of four men last week happened at the helipad, the incident notice from the Federal Aviation Administration states.

The chopper, a Bell 407, had arrived at a platform with four passengers. Those passengers were dropped off, and three more boarded the craft, the report states.

The chopper took off again, on its way to Galliano, and then crashed back onto the helideck during takeoff. The chopper then broke apart and fell into the Gulf of Mexico, the report states.

According to the NTSB Twitter account, that agency is investigating the crash.

In general, preliminary reports from the National Transportation Safety Board take a few weeks and final reports can take 18 to 24 months.