Statement: Helicopter, bodies of those on board have been recovered

The helicopter and bodies of four men on board have been found following a crash last week.

A statement from the three companies involved issued Tuesday states the bodies had been recovered.

RLC LLC, Walter Oil & Gas Corporation and Island Operating Co. Inc. issued the joint statement.

"The response to the incident has been a joint effort involving Walter (owner of the offshore platform near where the helicopter went down in the water), Island (employer of the three passengers) and RLC (operator of the helicopter and employer of the pilot), along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement," a statement from the three companies states.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the pilot and passengers on board the aircraft. We will continue to cooperate fully with the agencies investigating this tragic incident including the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement," the statement continues.

The Coast Guard searched for the helicopter and any survivors before suspending the search on Thursday. To read our story about that, click here.