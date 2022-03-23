F-16 aircraft crashes in Beauregard Parish

An F-16 aircraft has crashed in Beauregard Parish.

State Police say the incident happened Wednesday morning near Betrand Road, south of DeRidder.

The pilot was able to eject before the crash and is believed to be okay. State police say the pilot was picked up by military personnel.

No information on where the flight began or was headed was known.

