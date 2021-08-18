Extreme speed suspected cause of fatal motorcycle crash in Rapides Parish

One man has died following a two vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Rapides Parish.

State Police Troop E says they responded on August 17 at 4:00 pm to the crash on La Highway 1205 (Philadelphia Road). Troopers say extreme speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Brandon D. Warthen of Deville.

An initial investigation revealed a vehicle towing a trailer was northbound on Philadelphia Road when the driver maneuvered into the southbound lane of travel in order to make a right hand turn onto a private drive.

According to troopers, at the same time, a motorcycle driven by Warthen was traveling at an alleged high rate of speed southbound on Philadelphia Road.

State Police sat that Warthen struck the vehicle as it was pulling into the driveway and was ejected his motorcycle.

Warthen was wearing an approved DOT helmet but sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was unrestrained but sustained no injuries.

State Police say that extreme speed is a suspected factor in this crash.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel