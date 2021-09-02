Evacuation begins for crew on drillship

The Noble Globetrotter II ultra-deepwater drillship continues to operate under its own power with functional marine and safety systems following its recent encounter with Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to information from Noble, the 140 crew members on board the drillship rode out the storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

The vessel’s crew is safe and all personnel has been accounted for. Nine crew members sustained minor injuries during the storm and were treated onboard the rig, four of whom have since been transported to shore for evaluation according to a spokesperson for the company.

Noble says they are in frequent communication with the ship’s crew and is working to facilitate additional transport for some crew members to shore, as well as replacement personnel to support ongoing operations. The living quarters of the vessel continue to function normally with food service, climate control, water, power, and internet systems functional. The vessel’s helideck is fully operational and the company working through logistical challenges to resume normal levels of transportation to and from shore, the spokesperson stated.

A cofferdam on the ship was damaged in the storm and took on a limited amount of water, however, this is not critical to the vessel’s safety or stability, according to the spokesperson. The crew is in the process of completing a full assessment of the vessel and Noble will take appropriate actions to ensure the proper repair of all systems.

"The safety of all aboard our vessels is our highest priority and we will continue to work closely with our crew and their families to provide all necessary support as we continue to recover from this storm event," said Craig Muirhead, Noble, Vice President- Investor Relations and Treasurer.

